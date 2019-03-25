Hear Pete Yorn and Elle King Live From Studio X

This Sunday we've got another Live From Studio X double bill for the XRT faithful. Singer songwriter Pete Yorn has been an XRT favorite for years, and it was great to see him play an intimate set at the Hideout back in October. Fresh off the release of her second LP, Shake The Spirit, Elle King was kind enough to play a private set for some XRT loyalists at Schubas last November. We are pulling both of these performances out of the archives and onto the airwaves for everyone to enjoy.

Tune in to XRT on Sunday, March 31, at 10pm for another special Live From Studio X doubleheader, featuring Pete Yorn and Elle King.