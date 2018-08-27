Pearl Jam, Michael Phelps and others to Participate in On-Air Broadcast on September 9 to Kick Off National Suicide Prevention Week

“I’m Listening” a live nationwide broadcast including on 93XRT will take place Sunday, September 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. Guests include medical experts Dr. Chris Nowinski, co-founder and executive director of Concussion Legacy Foundation and Dr. Ursula Whiteside, clinical psychologist, CEO of NowMattersNow.org. Listeners will have the opportunity to participate via a live call-in option and interactive website.

Musicians and celebrities connected to the cause will also join the conversation about mental health. Guests scheduled to join the program include Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam; Michael Phelps, Olympic swimmer and 23-time gold medal winner; Mike Shinoda, Linkin Park; Alessia Cara, Grammy Award-winning artist; Jared Leto, Academy Award-winning actor and lead singer of Thirty Seconds To Mars; Bebe Rexha; Charlie Puth; Stone Temple Pilots; Brantley Gilbert; Lzzy Hale, Halestorm; Stephan Jenkins, Third Eye Blind; and Conor Mason, Nothing But Thieves, among others.

In addition to celebrity guests and medical expert interviews, the special will feature discussions around how to discuss mental health and suicide with family and friends, what all of us can do to prevent suicide, what to do if you or someone you know is struggling with depression, how to get involved in suicide prevention in your local community and where to go for help.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 50 percent of people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their life. Approximately one in five U.S. adults experience mental health issues in a given year, and one in five children have experienced or will experience mental illness in their life. Mental health affects everyone regardless of culture, race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.

For more information about this broadcast and campaign, please visit ImListening.org. Follow the conversation on Twitter and Instagram (@ImListening_org) using the hashtag #ImListening.

If someone you know is going through a crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.