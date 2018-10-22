THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Shogun & The Sheets - "Hold on Kid"

Video of Hold on Kid

If you're familar with the recently-broken-up Australian band Royal Headache, then you might recognize Shogun's name up above (BIG BEAT listeners might remember hearing the band's final release on the show back in 2015). Yes, Royal Headache announced their breakup back in June and now Shogun has formed a new band with "teenage friends and musician's musicians," and judging by our first taste of the new project, it sounds like he's got everything under control. Enjoy "Hold on Kid" and the 25 other scorchers listed below.

10pm

Charly Bliss - "Heaven" (Barsuk)

Confidence Man - "Catch My Breath" ([PIAS])

Grapetooth - "Violent" (Polyvinyl)

Dead Soft - "Kill Me" (Arts & Crafts)

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Shogun & The Sheets - "Hold on Kid" (What's Your Rupture?)

Wild Nothing - "Canyon on Fire" (Captured Tracks)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

BRONCHO - "Keep It in Line" (Park the Van)

Indoor Pets - "Hi" (Wichita Recordings)

Lala Lala - "I Get Cut" (Hardly Art)

Kurt Vile - "Bassackwards" (Matador)

11pm

Westerman - "Albatross" ([PIAS])

Longwave - "Stay With Me" (Bodan Kuma)

SYML - "Clean Eyes" (Nettwerk)

Bay Ledges - "Wherever You Sleep" (S-Curve)

Matthew Dear - "What You Don't Know" (Ghostly International)

The Dirty Nil - "That's What Heaven Feels Like" (Dine Alone)

Adia Victoria - "Dope Queen Blues" (Atlantic)

Fred Thomas - "Good Times Are Gone Again" (Polyvinyl)

Steven A. Clark - "Found" (Secretly Canadian)

Gang of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy" (RED MUSIC)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

Low - "Rome (Always in the Dark)" (Sub Pop)

Little Dragon - "Lover Chanting" (Ninja Tune)