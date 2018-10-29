THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Toro y Moi - "Freelance"

Video of Toro y Moi - &quot;Freelance&quot; (Official Music Video)

It's always kind of a bummer when new tracks drop on Tuesdays. This is a Monday night show, so often times I'll wake up on Tuesday, open up the email and find a track that I would've really wanted to play the night before and then the six-day wait begins. Well, here we are, six days later, and Toro y Moi's "Freelance" leads the way this week. It's our first taste of album #6 from Chaz, Outer Peace, and it'll be out at a perfect time of the year for you to spend long, cold nights indoors with it on repeat. The album drops on January 18 and he'll be in town for two sold-out shows November 5th and 6th at East Room in Logan Square and Thalia Hall, repectively.

On to the rest of the picks..

10pm

Westerman - "Albatross" ([PIAS])

Sharon Van Etten - "Comeback Kid" (Jagjaguwar)

Gang of Youths - "Let Me Down Easy" (RED MUSIC)

(break)

Holy Ghost! - "Anxious" (BMG)

The Dirty Nil - "That's What Heaven Feels Like" (Dine Alone)

BRONCHO - "Keep It in Line" (Park the Van)

Empress Of - "I Don't Even Smoke Weed" (Terrible)

Dead Soft - "Kill Me" (Arts & Crafts)

Matthew Dear - "What You Don't Know" (Ghostly International)

(break)

Royal Trux - "Every Day Swan" (Fat Possum)

Wild Nothing - "Canyon on Fire" (Captured Tracks)

Low - "Rome (Always in the Dark)" (Sub Pop)

Adia Victoria - "Dope Queen Blues" (Atlantic)

11pm

Bob Mould - "Sunshine Rock" (Merge)

Denzel Curry - "Black Balloons / 13LACK 13ALLONZ" (Loma Vista/Concord)

Charly Bliss - "Heaven" (Barsuk)

(break)

Toro y Moi - "Freelance" (Carpark)

Shogun & The Sheets - "Hold on Kid" (What's Your Rupture?)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

Young Fathers - "Toy" (Ninja Tune)

Lala Lala - "Destroyer" (Hardly Art)

Little Dragon - "Lover Chanting" (Ninja Tune)

(break)

Boygenius - "Me & My Dog" (Matador)

Hatchie - "Adored" (Double Double Whammy)

Kurt Vile - "Bassackwards" (Matador)

Bay Ledges - "Wherever You Sleep" (S-Curve)