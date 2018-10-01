THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Villagers - "Fool"

Video of Villagers - Fool (Official Video)

Conor O'Brien and his band Villagers have been releasing albums since 2010, with nominations for the coveted Mercury Prize coming along in both 2010 and 2013. Album number five has just been released (The Art of Pretending to Swim) and we're thrilled to be sharing "Fool" as our lead track this week.

On to the rest of the picks...

10pm

Interpol - "If You Really Love Nothing" (Matador)

Tomberlin - "Any Other Way" (Saddle Creek)

All Tvvins - "Hell of a Party" (Faction)

(break)

The Parlor Mob - "Setting with the Sun" (Britannia Row/BMG)

Indoor Pets - "Hi" (Wichita)

AlunaGeorge - "Superior Emotion (feat. Cautious Clay)" (AlunaGeorge)

Sune Rose - "After All" (Juvenile Delinquent)

Big Red Machine - "I Won't Run From It" (Jagjaguwar/PEOPLE)

SYML - "Clean Eyes" (Nettwerk)

(break)

Natalie Prass - "Lost" (ATO)

Kurt Vile - "Loading Zones" (Matador)

Foxing - "Nearer My God" (Triple Crown)

Hippo Campus - "Golden" (Grand Jury)

11pm

Roosevelt - "Shadows" (City Slang/Greco-Roman)

Low - "Rome (Always in the Dark)" (Sub Pop)

Django Django - "Swimming at Night" (Ribbon Music)

(break)

Black Belt Eagle Scout - "Soft Stud" (Saddle Creek)

Wild Nothing - "Partners in Motion" (Captured Tracks)

Lana Del Rey - "Mariners Apartment Complex" (Interscope)

Methyl Ethel - "Scream Whole" (4AD)

Cloud Nothings - "Leave Him Now" (Carpark)

Empress Of - "When I'm With Him" (Terrible)

(break)

Villagers - "Fool" (Domino)

Sleaford Mods - "Gallows Hill" (Rough Trade)

J Mascis - "See You at the Movies" (Sub Pop)

Thom Yorke - "Suspirium" (XL)