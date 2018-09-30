Interview: Zach Sutton of Hippo Campus Chats with Jason Thomas

Hippo Campus have been a BIG BEAT favorite for a few years now and they've just released their second album, Bambi. You can see the fine Twin Cities band playing this coming Saturday at the Riviera Theater (tickets here) and ahead of the band's stop here in town, Zach Sutton called in for a chat with Jason Thomas. Hear them talk about maturing as a band, phones at shows, life on the road, and coexisting with your bandmates.