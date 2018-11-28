Matthew Houck of Phosphorescent Talks with Jason Thomas Ahead of His Chicago Visit
Catch him at The Vic on Friday night.
November 28, 2018
Phosphorescent will be performing at The Vic Theatre on Friday night and ahead of the gig, Matthew Houck called in from St. Louis to chat about the new album, C'est La Vie, what it was like to live the artist life in New York, experiencing Christmas in the summertime down in Australia, and the newfound joys of married life and parenting.
Oh, and you can buy tickets for The Vic Theatre show here. See ya there.