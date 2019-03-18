Mike Kinsella of American Football Chats with Jason Thomas Ahead of Album Release and Hometown Metro Gig

American Football are set to release their third self-titled LP (aka "LP3") and ahead of its release, Mike Kinsella ventured from Roscoe Village to downtown Chicago last week for an in-studio chat. Some of the subjects that we got into were why he misses the "old days" of recording albums (while still loving the ability to lay down ideas on his smartphone), jumping around from project to project, recording with pop stars, oh, and our shared, unabashed love for The Tony Kornheiser Show.

Also, the album won't be released until Friday, but our friends over at NPR are sharing the full record in advance. Check it out!