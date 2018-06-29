Jeopardy!

'Jeopardy!' Dedicates Category to Bands Not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

June 29, 2018

Usually on the trivia show Jeopardy!, contestants show off their knowledge of tough subjects like historical figures, scientific discoveries, math terms, and so on. But on the June 27th episode, the game show aired with a special Rock & Roll Hall of Fame category with questions (or answers--however you want to put it) about those not in the Rock Hall, like The Cure, Radiohead, Motörhead, and more!

Watch the entire category at the 13:53 mark in the video below!

Are you Kid A-ing me, Andrew?! Missed opportunity there, but we've got to hand it to Trebek --that was a great Radiohead pun.

