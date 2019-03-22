Lollapalooza's Diverse Lineup Contains Multiple Potential Future Headliners

The difficulty of deciphering Lollapalooza lineups has become as much of a mainstay as the festival itself. Lollapalooza is set to celebrate its 28th anniversary in August and will continue to spotlight some of the most commercially successful artists atop of its lineup. More than one hundred other artists encompass the bill, though, without necessarily sporting much in common musically. For example, this summer will feature a four-time NBA champion performing on the same festival grounds as the guitarist from Guns N' Roses. One aspect of Lollapalooza continuity, however, has stemmed from artists being “promoted from within” to headliners throughout future lineups.

Since permanently returning to Chicago in 2005, Lollapalooza attendees have had the opportunity to witness emerging artists perform early afternoon sets before ascending to headliner status years later. Two recent Lollapalooza headliners, the xx in 2017 and Tame Impala in 2019, both showcased their sonic auras during 3:15 pm sets seven years before topping their respective festival bills. The following three artists could continue the trend of progressively climbing from lower levels to the top of Lollapalooza lineups.

Maggie Rogers

Maryland native Maggie Rogers catapulted upward in the ranks of refreshing new artists at a rate that has already earned her prime placement in the upper middle tier of festival lineups. Wowing Pharrell in her former New York University class resulted in a viral video that nabbed the admiration and attention of fans and label representative alike. After performing at Lollapalooza in 2017, Rogers has accomplished a significant list of artistic achievements since, from opening up for Mumford & Sons and selling out venues internationally to being featured as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Rogers released her debut album, Heard It In A Past Life, in January.

Japanese Breakfast

Michelle Zauner has been one of the most imaginative, multi-talented artists to emerge out of the dreampop community in recent memory. She has released two albums under Japanese Breakfast, which contain a balance of glittery, uplifting tracks like “In Heaven” and anthemic hits like “Everybody Wants To Love You.” She has a multidimensional grasp of indie music, having directed music videos for bands such as Better Oblivion Community Center. In addition to announcing that she has an upcoming memoir, Zauner’s vision for expanding and layering her work makes her a necessary artist for the radars of music enthusiasts. Fans of The Cranberries might adore her excellent cover of “Dreams” at Pitchfork Music Festival last summer.

Mitski

Mitski Miyawaki’s pristine album, Be The Cowboy, was one of the most celebrated records of 2018, and topped several year-end lists, including NME, Paste Magazine, and Pitchfork. Mitski delivers emotive songs almost conversationally at times, with a tone that pairs outstandingly with her eruptive orchestrations that contain several danceable elements as well. Mitski’s music has resonated with fans of all genres, and made her a seamless addition as an opener on a 2018 Lorde tour that also included Run The Jewels. The adaptability of her music and its messages makes her a sensible candidate to headline future music festivals.