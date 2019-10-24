Real Estate's 2 Set, 25 Song Concert Showcased Chicago's Significance

The last few years have been favorable for fans of Real Estate. In 2017, 93XRT listeners were treated to a Studio X set at The Cubby Bear before a reputable showing at the Vic Theatre later that evening. The New Jersey natives returned to Chicago that fall for a performance at Revolution Oktoberfest, and visited Wrigleyville again in 2018 to open up for The Record Company.

Real Estate upped the stakes for fans and XRT listeners at Lincoln Hall last night, delivering 2 sets encompassing 25 songs, including their new album in full. While the band didn’t note the names of each track they were debuting in Chicago, they delivered the album in exact order, reminding attendees along the way.

Real Estate’s first set started with what is now titled “Friday” via setlist.fm, employing the band’s undercurrent bass lines nestled between layered riffs from Martin Courtney and Julian Lynch, setting the audibly comfortable foundation for the new album and the rest of the concert. Courtney’s vocals lead Real Estate songs with casual grace, while Lynch splices in abbreviated, high pitched notes to elevate their atmospheric aura even more so. Although they did incorporate a drum machine, off of first listen, the new album did not sound as synth-dominant as in “Darling” and other In Mind songs.

Video of Real Estate - Darling

The new album progresses Real Estate’s sound seamlessly, which made for an easing transition for fans in attendance anticipating new tunes. The gradual ascent of “Friday” mirrored “Saturday” from In Mind, which was one of the highlights of the evening. Bassist Alex Bleeker heightened the moment by reminding attendees that the band recorded elements of 2014’s Atlas in Chicago, and that the city was specifically chosen, alongside Austin and Nashville, for the band’s abbreviated tour to introduce the new album. It served as another redeemable reminder of the dependability of Real Estate’s sound amidst a night of Chicago significance.