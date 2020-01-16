This Charleston Music Festival Features Chicago Music Icons

January usually signals a lull in Chicago. The eventfulness surrounding New Year’s Eve has expired, and the promise of perpetually unpleasant weather has surely started. Live music enthusiasts, however, can combat the monotony of early 2020 with surprises stemming from music festival lineups.

Bonnaroo and Coachella continually garner worldwide attention from their lineups featuring over a hundred artists across countless genres. A Charleston, South Carolina festival has released a lineup that strongly resembles a 93XRT music log.

Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Brittany Howard will headline High Water Festival on April 18-19, 2020. XRT mainstays Mavis Staples, Andrew Bird, Sharon Van Etten, and Angel Olsen round out the respectable bill. Also listed are Drive-By Truckers and Goshen, Indiana’s own Strand of Oaks.

Video of Brittany Howard - Stay High (Official Live Session)

Loyal XRT listeners were able to experience several artists included on High Water’s lineup within the last few months of 2019. Sharon Van Etten opened for two of Wilco’s Winterlude concerts at the Chicago Theatre in December, while Andrew Bird performed on Sunday, December 8 of Holiday Jam, held at the Vic Theatre. The Riviera Theatre welcomed Angel Olsen to Chicago in November, and hosted a Brittany Howard 93XRT set in September.

Video of Sharon Van Etten - Seventeen

To learn more about the fourth annual Charleston festival, visit HighWaterFest.com.