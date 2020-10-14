1987 Saturday Morning Flashback 10/17/2020 Playlist
Johnny Mars flashed back to 1987 this weekend, 9am to Noon on Saturday Morning Flashback. Here's the playlist.
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Jammin' Me
Nicholas Tremulis - River of Love
Fleetwood Mac - Family Man
The Replacements - Alex Chilton
John Mellencamp - Cherry Bomb
The Cure - Just Like Heaven
Squeeze - Hourglass
John Hiatt - Have A Little Faith In Me
Echo And The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar
INXS - New Sensation
The Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey
Smiths - Panic
Sting - We'll Be Together Tonight
Chis Isaak - You Owe Me Some Kind of Love
Pink Floyd - On The Turning Away
Joe Cocker - Unchain My Heart
U2 - Trip Through Your Wires
George Harrison - When We Was Fab
Suzanne Vega - Solitude Standing
New Order - True Faith
Elton John - Candle In The Wind (Live)
Steve Earle - I Ain't Ever Satisfied
R.E.M. - Finest Worksong
Los Lobos - Shakin' Shakin' Shoes
Bruce Springsteen - One Step Up
The Insiders - Ghost On The Beach
Fabulous Thunderbirds - Stand Back
Robbie Robertson - Showdown At Big Sky
Bryan Ferry - Kiss And Tell
Bourgeois Tagg - I Don't Mind At All
Ten Thousand Maniacs - Hey Jack Kerouac
The Psychedlic Furs - Heartbreak Beat