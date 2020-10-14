1987 Saturday Morning Flashback 10/17/2020 Playlist

Johnny Mars flashed back to 1987 this weekend, 9am to Noon on Saturday Morning Flashback. Here's the playlist.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Jammin' Me

Nicholas Tremulis - River of Love

Fleetwood Mac - Family Man

The Replacements - Alex Chilton

John Mellencamp - Cherry Bomb

The Cure - Just Like Heaven

Squeeze - Hourglass

John Hiatt - Have A Little Faith In Me

Echo And The Bunnymen - Lips Like Sugar

INXS - New Sensation

The Grateful Dead - Touch of Grey

Smiths - Panic

Sting - We'll Be Together Tonight

Chis Isaak - You Owe Me Some Kind of Love

Pink Floyd - On The Turning Away

Joe Cocker - Unchain My Heart

U2 - Trip Through Your Wires

George Harrison - When We Was Fab

Suzanne Vega - Solitude Standing

New Order - True Faith

Elton John - Candle In The Wind (Live)

Steve Earle - I Ain't Ever Satisfied

R.E.M. - Finest Worksong

Los Lobos - Shakin' Shakin' Shoes

Bruce Springsteen - One Step Up

The Insiders - Ghost On The Beach

Fabulous Thunderbirds - Stand Back

Robbie Robertson - Showdown At Big Sky

Bryan Ferry - Kiss And Tell

Bourgeois Tagg - I Don't Mind At All

Ten Thousand Maniacs - Hey Jack Kerouac

The Psychedlic Furs - Heartbreak Beat