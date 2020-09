Johnny Mars Hosted 1983 Saturday Morning Flashback September 5th 9am to Noon on 93XRT! Here's the playlist:

INXS - THE ONE THING

TODD RUNDGREN - BAND THE DRUM ALL DAY

MARSHALL CRENSHAW - WHENEVER YOU'RE ON MY MIND

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN - PRIDE AND JOY

MODERN ENGLISH - I MELT WITH YOU

THE ROLLING STONES - SHE WAS HOT

THE FIXX - SAVED BY ZERO

BOB MARLEY AND THE WAILERS - BUFFALO SOLDIER

ROBERT PLANT - BIG LOG

THE MOTELS - SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER

ROBERT PALMER - YOU ARE IN MY SYSTEM

RED ROCKERS - CHINA

THE CURE - LET'S GO TO BED

EURYTHMICS - SWEET DREAMS

JOHN HIATT - RIDING WITH THE KING

ROMANTICS - TALKING IN YOUR SLEEP

DIRE STRAITS - TWISTING BY THE POOL

U2 - SUNDAY BLOODY SUNDAY

ROXY MUSIC - LIKE A HURRICANE (LIVE)

JOHN MELLENCAMP - AUTHORITY SONG

THE POLICE - KING OF PAIN

HUMAN LEAGURE - FASCINATION

DAVID BOWIE - CAT PEOPLE (LP VERSION)

STEVIE NICKS - IF ANYONE FALLS

R.E.M. - TALK ABOUT THE PASSION

THE KINKS - COME DANCING

DAVE EDMUNDS - SLIPPING AWAY

PETER GABRIEL - SHOCK THE MONKEY (LIVE)

NEIL YOUNG - MR. SOUL

TALKING HEADS - THIS MUST BE THE PLACE

Next Week We Flashback To 1974!