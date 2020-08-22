Saturday Morning Flashback 1980 8/22/2020
John Lennon - I'm Losing You
Peter Gabriel - Biko
The Buggles - Video Killed The Radio Star
Bruce Springsteen - Sherry Darling
John Mellencamp - Ain't Even Done With The Night
Squeeze - Cool For Cats
Steely Dan - Time Out of Mind
The Flying Lizards - Money
J. Geils Band - Night Time
Kings - This Beat Goes On/Switchin' To Glide
Warren Zevon - A Certain Girl
Jackson Browne - That Girl Could Sing
Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song
Utopia - Caravan
Pete Townshend - Let My Love Open The Door
AC/DC - You Shook Me All Night Long
Joe Walsh - All Night Long
Gary Numan - Cars
Genesis - Turn It On Again
Paul McCartney - Coming Up (Live)
Blondie - Rapture
Eagles - Seven Bridges Road (Live)
The English Beat - Mirror In The Bathroom
The Rolling Stones - She's So Cold
The Ramones - Rock And Roll High School
Rush - Entre Nous
Talking Heads - Crosseyed And Painless
Kenny Loggins - I'm Alright
David Bowie - Fashion
Eric Clapton - Cocaine (Live)
Steve Winwood - Arc of a Diver