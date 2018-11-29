Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in December
You'll have to get your 'Air Bud' and 'Sons of Anarchy' binges in real soon
November 29, 2018
Ever see something on Netflix and think, "I'll just watch that next week," but then you never get around to it? Of course you do, we know it, and that's why we're here for you.
With so many amazing new arivals hitting Netflix in December, the streaming giant needs to get rid of a few titles. And since we want to make sure that you can get in every last second of binge-watching in, we compiled a complete list of every movie and television show leaving Netflix in December.
Enjoy... while you still can:
12/1/18:
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N’Ever After
- Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy, Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
12/4/18:
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
12/7/18:
- Trolls
12/10/18:
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
12/15/18:
- Step Up 2: The Streets
12/16/18:
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
12/17/18:
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
12/19/18:
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
12/20/18:
- Disney’s Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
12/22/18:
- Spotlight
12/25/18:
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
12/31/18:
- Troy