Here's Everything Leaving Netflix in January

2019 could be the year that you officially cut the cord. Or, maybe you already have. Either way, Netflix is the future and cable companies hate it.

Netflix has a larger selection of titles, including originals, than any of its competitors. But with so many can't-miss movies and television shows hitting the streaming giant to start 2019, Netflix has to make room somehow, right?

Check out all of the titles leaving Netflix in January:

1/1/19:

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Seasons 15-17

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping The Shining

1/4/19:

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

1/13/19:

It Follows

1/14/19:

Armageddon

1/18/19:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

1/19/19: