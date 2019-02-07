Bring Me The Horizon Predicts a Big GRAMMY Night for Ariana Grande

So, first-time GRAMMY nominees Bring Me The Horizon have already accepted the fact that some of you think they've gone soft with their latest album amo.

Related: Why Bring Me The Horizon Refused to Compromise on Latest Album

But, maybe the real reason that the GRAMMY-nominated band's latest release plays on some pop themes, is because they really like pop music. Especially Ariana Grande and anything off of her GRAMMY-nominated album Sweetener. In fact, we know that to be true (see above).

Lead singer Oli Sykes told RADIO.COM recently that they must have been aware of the polarizing nature of the album while writing it. He said, "We weren't gonna worry about what people thought about it, and that’s the first time we’ve ever done that with a record."

Despite the unintentionally divisive nature of their latest work, the album is also their biggest yet.

The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.