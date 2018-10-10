RARE FIND: Jack White Covered Blondie Back in the '90s

For any of you who may have wondered what Blondie would sound like if Jack White replaced Debbie Harry, we got you...

Third Man Records co-founder and White Stripes archivist Ben Blackwell recently uncovered a rare Jack White gem when he stumbled upon an old cassette tape in his basement. The tape was a studio recording of a '90s punk band called 400 Pounds of Punk. During the recording, White was actually working as an engineer for the band and lent his vocals for the band's cover of the Blondie hit "One Way Or Another." Take a listen:

Blackwell shared the recording as part of a recent essay on cassette tapes. Speaking of the nearly forgotten medium of music listening, did you know that October 13 is Cassette Store Day?