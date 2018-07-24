Morrissey Shares New Lost Track Called "Blue Dreamers Eyes"

Despite finding himself in the middle of a few political and social controversies in recent months, Morrissey continues to surprise fans with new music here and there -- including today's release of "Blue Dreamers Eyes."

The former Smiths frontman today (July 24) released another "lost studio track," dubbed "Blue Dreamers Eyes." Check it out below:

The track was released as the above video, shared by Morrissey's nephew, photographer Sam Esty Rayner, who reportedly shot and edited the clip himself. It seems to elude to a few of the controversial comments the singer has caught heat for making recently.