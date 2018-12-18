Honestly, Noel, We Don't Care That Liam Doesn't Like Us

Okay, I'm going to say it... In the spirit of the holiday season, will Liam and Noel Gallagher please just shut up.

Related: Last Holiday Season Liam Said He and Noel Were "All Good"

Like, honestly, it's been over a decade since any of us were really, really excited about Oasis. At this point, it's far more likely that Led Zeppelin will get back together and headline a one-night only show at Kelly's in Grand Forks, ND than it is these two dudes can get along long enough to play one damn song together again.

The latest news has Noel questioning Liam's intentions with wanting to get Oasis back together. Noel says Liam is doing it for himself, not the fans... ugh, who cares. Seriously, grow up, boys.

Interestingly, both have said that they're working on new music. So, maybe, this is their way of drumming up some excitement about their solo stuff? Who knows. All I know is I feel like four paragraphs about the potential of Oasis getting back together in 2019 is four paragraphs too many.

Happy holidays, y'all.