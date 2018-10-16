Andre 3000, Andre Lauren Benjamin, Outkast. 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards / Robert Pattinson at the Los Angeles Premiere of Magnolia's DAMSEL

André 3000 and Robert Pattinson Venture Into Space in 'High Life'

The film marks the ATLien's return to acting

October 16, 2018

Looks like the ATLien is heading back into space. André 3000 is returning to acting alongside Twilight alum Robert Pattinson in the upcoming sci-fi thriller High Life. 

French filmmaker Claire Denis eerily directs the tale of a group of convicts who are tricked into a space voyage right into a black hole, all while be experimented on. Check out the trailer:

It's three-stacks' first acting role since his critically-acclaimed performance as Jimi Hendrix in the 2013 biopic Jimi: All Is by My Side.  

High Life will hit theaters next year.

Andre 3000
Robert Pattinson
High Life

