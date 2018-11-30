Watch This Rare, Live Linkin Park Performance from 2000

A year and a half later and it's still next-to-impossible for Linkin Park fans to really come to terms with the loss of Chester Bennington. Every ounce of their being is still hoping to wake up, have Chester's death be a nightmare, and then go online to score tickets to LP's next show in their town.

It's that feeling of wanting to wake up from a bad dream that has actually always been at the core of Linkin Park's relationship with their fans. From the early days of their alt-metal, guitar-heavy Hybrid Theory debut to their slower, more mature, more pop-centric One More Light album, it's always been about giving fans a safe place to be themselves.

That's why we wanted to share this super-rare find we stumbled upon recently. It's a live performance from Linkin Park, featuring their relatively new lead singer melting faces in his hometown. Even back then, with just an EP under their belts, it's obvious just how special that new lead singer was, is, and would be. Check it out:

The performance was recorded two months before the band's 11x Platinum debut Hybrid Theory would be released. Everything about this video is a far cry - or a loud Chester scream, as the case may be - from Linkin Park's final concert with Chester -- a sold-out arena show in England. Well, everything is different except the genuine love Chester, Mike, Brad, Rob, Joe, and Dave have for the fans - and the love fans have for them.

Earlier this year, as part of RADIO.COM's I'm Listening campaign to end the stigma of talking about mental health, we caught up with Mike Shinoda to discuss Chester, mental health, and dealing with the feelings associated with mental health - feelings you may have yourself or when those you love are having those feelings. We hope you'll watch and hear what Mike has to say. If not, that's okay too, just know that someone is always there for you. And if you or someone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.