The 1975 Confirm 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' Release Date & Tracklist
Singles include "TooTimeTooTimeTooTime," "Give Yourself a Try," and "Love It If We Made It"
After hinting at a release date via a mysterious poster, the guys of The 1975 have officially confirmed the release date of their upcoming album and have even provided us with a tracklist.
A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is the 15-track British alt-rock band's third-coming album, set for release on November 30. The highly anticipated project is already set to be followed up by a fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, coming May 31, 2019. Both have some large shoes to fill, after their sophomore album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, went No.1 in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.
The band tweeted:
// S I N C E R I T Y I S S C A R Y - T H U R S D A Y - W O R L D R E C O R D - 5 P M B S T // @Beats1 @zanelowe L O V E pic.twitter.com/GrvJHcgNXm— The 1975 (@the1975) September 11, 2018
// A B R I E F I N Q U I R Y I N T O O N L I N E R E L A T I O N S H I P S – 3 0 T H N O V E M B E R - P R E O R D E R N O W // L O V E https://t.co/tmjlHBzB3r pic.twitter.com/zrCmqkWxqr— The 1975 (@the1975) September 10, 2018
Here's the tracklist for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships:
- "The 1975"
- "Give Yourself a Try"
- "TooTimeTooTimeTooTime"
- "How to Draw / Petrichor"
- "Love It If We Made It"
- "Be My Mistake"
- "Sincerity Is Scary"
- "I Like America & America Likes Me"
- "The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme"
- "Inside Your Mind"
- "It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You"
- "Surrounded by Heads and Bodies"
- "Mine"
- "I Couldn’t Be More in Love"
- "I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)"
Check back here soon, we'll give you a first listen as soon as the album is released on November 30, as well as any surprise singles or teases in the interim.