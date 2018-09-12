The 2018 AMA Nominations: Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone & More
Get the full list of nominees!
The 2018 American Music Awards nominees are finally here! Get the full list below.
Related: Did Heidi Klum Ghost Drake?
Artists include Beyonce, Bruno Mars (x4), Camilia Cabello (x5), Cardi B (x8), Carrie Underwood, Drake (x8), Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran (x6), JAY-Z, Kane Brown, Khalid (x4), Lauren Daigle, Maren Morris, Marshmello, Post Malone (x6), Taylor Swift (x4), Zedd and more.
Notice, musically, no nods to either Ariana Grande nor Nicki Minaj. This is actually due to their albums being released past the AMA submission deadline of August 9.
The nominees are chosen based on "key fan interactions," This includes airplay on the radio, album, digital song sales, and streaming, along with social activity (i.e. social media) and tour sales. The winners do actually depend on us, the listeners.
You can cast your votes for your favorite artists here and also on Twitter.
Here is how to vote for the #AMAs presented by @YouTubeMusic on Twitter:— American Music Awards (@AMAs) September 12, 2018
⚪️ Tag the nominee
⚪️ Type the category name
⚪️ #AMAs
⚪️ Do it again tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/98qYqV04Yz
At Microsoft Theater in LA, the three-hour event on ABC Tuesday, October 9, will be once again hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross of the hit TV show 'Black-ish.
Here's the full list of nominees for this year's AMA's.
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Imagine Dragons
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Dua Lipa
- Khalid
- XXXTentacion
Collaboration of the Year
- "Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
- "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
- "Finesse" - Bruno Mars, Cardi B
- "Rock Star" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
- "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Favorite Music Video
- "Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
- "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
- "God's Plan" - Drake
Tour of the Year
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- U2
Favorite Soundtrack
- Black Panther
- The Fate of the Furious
- The Greatest Showman
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
- Drake, Scorpion
- Ed Sheeran, Divide
- Taylor Swift, Reputation
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
- "Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
- "God's Plan" - Drake
- "Perfect" - Ed Sheeran
Favorite Male Artist – Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist – Country
- Carrie Underwood
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group – Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lanco
Favorite Album – Country
- Kane Brown, Kane Brown
- Luke Combs, This One's for You
- Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Favorite Song – Country
- "Heaven" - Kane Brown
- "Tequila" - Dan + Shay
- "Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake, Scorpio
- Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2
- Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys
Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
- "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
- "God's Plan" - Drake
- "Rock Star" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
- Ella Mai
- Rihanna
- SZA
Favorite Album – Soul/R&B
- Khalid, American Teen
- SZA, CTRL
- XXXTentacion, 17
Favorite Song – Soul/R&B
- "Young Dumb & Broke" - Khalid
- "Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai
- "Finesse" - Bruno Mars, Cardi B
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! at the Disco
- Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
- Ed Sheeran
- Pink
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist – Latin
- Daddy Yankee
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- MercyMe
- Zach Williams
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music
- Marshmello
- The Chainsmokers
- Zedd
Favorite Social Artist
- Ariana Grande
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes