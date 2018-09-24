Break out the Tissues for Marshmello & Bastille's New Music Video for "Happier"

Marshmello and Dan Smith of Bastille just released their music video for their latest single, "Happier."

The new visual stars Drake & Josh and iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove who plays a not-so-popular teenager, struggling with being bullied.

Marshmello describes his feelings towards his collab with Bastille in the tweet below.

While not everything lasts forever, this video serves to show that things will always get better in the end.

Watch Marshmello and Bastille's brand new music video for "Happier"... and get the Kleenex.