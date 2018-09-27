Here's What's Leaving Netflix in October

Like 'Full Metal Jacket,' 'The Rugrats Movie,' 'Red Dragon,' and '21'

September 27, 2018
LA
A new month means a whole new selection of shows and movies to binge watch!

With the arrival of great titles like Anger Management, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Billy Madison, and Black Dynamite, some great titles also must depart.

Titles including Full Metal JacketThe Rugrats MovieRed Dragon, and 21 are all leaving before the month of October is over.

Here's the full list of movies and shows that are leaving Netflix in October.

10/1/18:

  • 21
  • Adventureland 
  • Akira 
  • Bad Boys 
  • Boogie Nights 
  • Cinderella Man 
  • Curse of Chucky
  • Eyes Wide Shut 
  • Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • Guess Who 
  • Inside Man 
  • Let Me In 
  • Life Is Beautiful 
  • Menace II Society 
  • Red Dragon 
  • Scream 2 
  • Sin City 
  • Stealth 
  • The Adventures of Tintin 
  • The Clan 
  • The Family Man 
  • The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence 
  • The Lost Boys 
  • The Rugrats Movie 
  • Trading Places 
  • White Collar: Seasons 1-6

10/2/18:

  • The Human Centipede: First Sequence

10/6/18:

  • The BFG

10/8/18:

  • 90210: Seasons 1-5
  • Kubo and the Two Strings

10/10/18:

  • Leap Year

10/13/18:

  • The Nut Job

10/14/18:

  • About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
  • The Babadook

10/17/18:

  • Donnie Darko

10/22/18:

  • The Secret Life of Pets

10/24/18:

  • V/H/S/2

10/25/18:

  • Big Eyes 
  • Queen of Katwe

10/26/18:

  • Southside with You

10/28/18:

  • Bridget Jones's Baby
