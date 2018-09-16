Jimmy Kimmel: Amazon to Deliver Your Child on Your Doorstep

That's the premise in this new 'Kimmel' sketch

September 16, 2018
LA
Amazon

© Ifeelstock | Dreamstime.com

After announcing their ventures into the Christmas tree business, the now trillion-dollar Amazon conglomerate has expanded yet again. (Well, sorta...)

Related: Amazon Is Getting Into Christmas Tree Business

In a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit, the nightly host explores the notion that, in a very slippery slope, there's nothing Amazon won't deliver. This new delivery service is "the most personalized delivery of all."

What the hilarious new skit for "Amazon Special Delivery," below.

Tags: 
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
amazon

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Tales From The Overnight DJ Inside The Archives
View More Episodes