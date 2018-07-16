The Killers Front-man, Brandon Flowers, Talks Kids, Touring, Mormonism, & Sin City

From "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," and "Smile Like You Mean It," to covers of Tom Petty and The Cars, The Killers have more than enough juice to have had their latest album, Wonderful Wonderful, debut at No. 1.

CBS Sunday Morning took viewers on a VIP experience with Brandon Flowers, the front-man of The Killers, to visit his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to discussing with his wife and three children, they talk about touring, what it's like going on-stage, Flowers' Mormon faith, and even the band member's jobs before they struck fame.

Watch the full segment on The Killers from CBS Sunday Morning, here!