Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, & More React To England's Advance in 2018 World Cup

After breaking their World Cup Penalty Kick losing streak with Columbia to go on to beat Sweden two-nill, England has advanced to the Semi-Final round in the 2018 World Cup.

England fans rejoice, as "It's Coming Home" had begun as a joke, but it's becoming more like a reality.

Multiple celebrities and artists have began shouting out their encouragement for England, including Drake who even gave England a shout-out at the end of his Wireless Music Festival surprise set, after filling in for DJ Khaled who was a no-show.

Check out Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, and more congratulating and cheering on England to bring it home:

ITS COMING HOME ---------------------------------------------------------------------- — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 7, 2018

Pickford played a great game…England in Semi Final #WorldCup18 https://t.co/jY9neCrvfv — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) July 7, 2018

Ross Kemp will soon have 50 million followers if he keeps this up — Chris Martin (@ChrisMcomedy) July 7, 2018

What a performance! Proud of the lads out there. @JPickford1 you legend! Proved everyone wrong — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 7, 2018

Anyone who isn’t an England fan is so ready for the bubble to burst. Well you can all fucking relax cos it’s coming home! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 7, 2018