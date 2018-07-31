Say Hello To These New Netflix Shows In August

Including The Lord of the Rings, No Reservations, P.S. I Love You, and more.

We're getting over 25 new shows to Netflix on the very first day of August, followed up by a staggering 45 Netflix originals throughout the rest of the month.

Here's a complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month.

Arriving 8/1/18

The Aviator

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

The Golden Compass

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched

Arriving 8/2/18

Emelie

Arriving 8/3/18

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Original)

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3) (Netflix Original)

I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)

Like Father (Netflix Original)

Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/4/18

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)

On Children

Arriving 8/5/18

Paid in Full

Arriving 8/9/18

The Originals (Season 5)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/10/18

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)

Afflicted (Netflix Original)

All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Original)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Original)

Insatiable (Netflix Original)

La cCasa de las flores (Netflix Original)

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)

The Package (Netflix Original)

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7) (Netflix Original)

Zion (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/11/18

No Country for Old Men

Arriving 8/13/18

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

The Nut Job

Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)

Arriving 8/15/18

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100 (Season 5)

Arriving 8/16/18

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Arriving 8/17/18

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)

Magic For Humans (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Original)

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free (Season 6) (Netflix Original)

Stay Here (Netflix Original)

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Original)

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/19/18

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/21/18

Year One

Arriving 8/23/18

Deadwind (Netflix Original)

Follow This (Netflix Original)

Great News (Season 1)

Arriving 8/24/18

The After Party (Netflix Original)

Ask the StoryBots (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

The Innocents (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3) (Netflix Original)

Young & Hungry (Season 5)

Arriving 8/28/18

The Good Place (Season 2)

Arriving 8/29/18

Inequality For All

Arriving 8/31/18