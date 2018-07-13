Vance Joy Performs "Riptide" & More On Kimmel
Including "Fire and the Flood" and "Lay It On Me" off of 'Nation of Two'
July 13, 2018
Vance Joy was the most recent musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live's "Off-Air" summer concert series Thursday night and he did not disappoint.
The Australian singer-songwriter performed multiple tracks off of his latest album released in February, Nation of Two, including "We’re Going Home," "Fire and the Flood," "Lay It On Me," and super hit "Riptide."
Watch Vance Joy's stellar performance below: