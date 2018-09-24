Elle King Releases New Song, "Naturally Pretty Girls"

Elle King has released a brand new track titled "Naturally Pretty Girls." It is the third single to come from her upcoming sophomore album, Shake The Spirit.

Related: 5 Things You Need To Know About Elle King

"NATURALLY PRETTY GIRLS!!! It's out now and available with pre-order. This is one of our favorite songs off the new record. #ShakeTheSpirit! Produced by me," King shared to Twitter.

King's "Shake The Spirit" follows the release of "Shame" and "Good Things Gone." She co-wrote the track along with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

"Natural pretty girls / they always smell so nice / I bet your boyfriend thinks so / I even heard that in school, she dated Leonardo DiCaprio / just leave it to a pretty, pretty girl to ruin your day."

Listen to Elle King's "Naturally Pretty Girls" below.