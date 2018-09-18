© Admedia, Inc

Imagine Dragons Raise More Than $2 Million for 'Tyler Robinson Foundation'

The band continue their fight against childhood cancer with fifth gala!

September 18, 2018

Imagine Dragons performed at their fifth 'Rise Up Gala' September 14 to help fight childhood cancer. The event took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in support of the Tyler Robinson Foundation and was hosted by Joel McHale.

Related: Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Talks Mormonism, Divorce, & More on 'Ellen'

The band announced earlier today via Twitter that they raised more than $2.1 million for kids with cancer and their families. Prior to their live performance, the night was filled with a VIP reception, red carpet, silent auction, and more. 

Aside from the "Natural" band mates, the cast of truTV's Impractical Jokers, Criss Angel, and the Las Vegas Golden Knights were also in attendance. The foundation came together after a fan of Imagine Dragons named Tyler Robinson was diagnosed with Rhabdomyoscarcoma. 

According to Billboard, "The band grew close to Robinson and after he passed away they made a point to attend and perform at the gala every year, making sure to always play "It's Time" in Robinson's honor."

Watch Imagine Dragons perform "It's Time" at the 2018 Tyler Robinson Foundation Gala below.

 

Tags: 
Imagine Dragons

Recent Podcast Audio
An Appreciation Of Dad Rock & All That Comes With It Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes