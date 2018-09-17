Thirty Seconds to Mars Joined by Billie Eilish for "Hurricane" Performance

Thirty Seconds to Mars and Billie Eilish were among the massive lineup of artists set to perform over the weekend at the Music Midtown Festival. The 16-year-old joined the band's frontman Jared Leto onstage in Atlanta to perform "Hurricane" together.

The track is featured on Thirty Seconds to Mars' 2009 album, This Is War. Eilish is currently fresh off the release of her brand new single, "You Should See Me in a Crown."

"THIS WAS MY FAVORITE SONG WHEN I WAS 7 YEARS OLD AND Jared Leto HAD ME COME OUT AND SING IT WITH HIM WOWOWOWOWOW Thirty Seconds to Mars THANK YOU." Eilish shared to Facebook.

Watch Thirty Seconds to Mars and Billie Eilish perform "Hurricane" below.