50 Golf Courses in 50 States in 50 Days

In the summer of his 50th birthday, Pete Crozier will play 50 rounds of golf on 50 golf courses in 50 states in 50 days

May 21, 2019
Lin Brehmer
Categories: 
Features

Pete Crozier has produced Lin’s Bin segments on 93XRT since 2002. That’s 17 years of taking my writing and my voice and embellishing it all with music or movie clips. For a time, he produced the XRT Morning Show for Mary Dixon and myself, a task now accomplished by the redoubtable Chris Cwiak. Pete lives in Columbus, Ohio now, but he continues his labor of love helping me put together Lin’s Bin every week. 

This summer he will be attempting something entertaining, inspiring and unusual. As a tribute to his late father and his young son, he is raising money to combat diabetes. His goal is 50,000 dollars. In the summer of his 50th birthday, Pete Crozier will play 50 rounds of golf on 50 golf courses in 50 states in 50 days. When he arrives in Illinois, I will join him at Harborside International Golf Course in a foursome that will include Josh Lesnick of KemperSports, an early supporter of this odyssey.  For you XRT listeners from Maine to Alaska, you have the chance to play in Pete's foursome for the cost of a donation. 

Yes. It’s a remarkable and touching story. Watch this video and help if you can.

 

Tags: 
JDRF
Harborside International Golf Center
Lin's Bin
Pete Crozier
Fifty for Father
KemperSports

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Long Shot Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Avengers: Endgame Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Curse of La Llarona Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
How Music & Artists Become A Guilty Pleasure Pt. 2 Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes