Pete Crozier has produced Lin’s Bin segments on 93XRT since 2002. That’s 17 years of taking my writing and my voice and embellishing it all with music or movie clips. For a time, he produced the XRT Morning Show for Mary Dixon and myself, a task now accomplished by the redoubtable Chris Cwiak. Pete lives in Columbus, Ohio now, but he continues his labor of love helping me put together Lin’s Bin every week.

This summer he will be attempting something entertaining, inspiring and unusual. As a tribute to his late father and his young son, he is raising money to combat diabetes. His goal is 50,000 dollars. In the summer of his 50th birthday, Pete Crozier will play 50 rounds of golf on 50 golf courses in 50 states in 50 days. When he arrives in Illinois, I will join him at Harborside International Golf Course in a foursome that will include Josh Lesnick of KemperSports, an early supporter of this odyssey. For you XRT listeners from Maine to Alaska, you have the chance to play in Pete's foursome for the cost of a donation.

Yes. It’s a remarkable and touching story. Watch this video and help if you can.