Are You Taking a Kid to College This Month?

One day they're down the block playing 'ghost in the graveyard' and the next they're packing for college. August is the cruelest month. This is the month when moms and dads realize their child is ready for launch. They go off to college and if they do half the stuff you did, you have plenty to worry about.

