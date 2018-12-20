A Good Lin Brehmer Christmas. My 5 Favorites
My previous selection of the worst Christmas songs left a bad taste in my mouth. Like too much nutmeg in an eggnog latte. You deserve better. In fact you deserve the best. These are all very different. Like immortal snowflakes.
Esquivel-Jingle Bells. Merry Christmas from the Space Age Bachelor Pad, indeed. Jazzy Latin madness. What makes the recording special is the spoken word welcome from Esquivel. The original World’s Most Interesting Man.
Joni Mitchell-River. Aching. Poignant. Covered by Sarah McLachlan, Beth Orton, and Rachel Yamagata among others. How about we start giving Joni Mitchell some of the respect she deserves?
Mike Doughty- I Hear the Bells. From the landmark album, Haughty Melodic. Not a carol but it includes a bit of a carol.
Big John Greer-We Wanna See Santa Do the Mambo. From a Rhino Records collection Hipster’s Holiday. Original release date of the song was 1954. Oh but you do want to see Santa do the mambo. Trust me.
Loreena McKennitt-God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman. An exotic version. No cowbells. But tabla.
Merry Christmas Everybody!