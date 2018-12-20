A Good Lin Brehmer Christmas. My 5 Favorites

My previous selection of the worst Christmas songs left a bad taste in my mouth. Like too much nutmeg in an eggnog latte. You deserve better. In fact you deserve the best. These are all very different. Like immortal snowflakes.

Esquivel-Jingle Bells. Merry Christmas from the Space Age Bachelor Pad, indeed. Jazzy Latin madness. What makes the recording special is the spoken word welcome from Esquivel. The original World’s Most Interesting Man.

Video of Jingle Bells by Esquivel

Joni Mitchell-River. Aching. Poignant. Covered by Sarah McLachlan, Beth Orton, and Rachel Yamagata among others. How about we start giving Joni Mitchell some of the respect she deserves?

Video of Joni Mitchell - River (Official Audio)

Mike Doughty- I Hear the Bells. From the landmark album, Haughty Melodic. Not a carol but it includes a bit of a carol.

Video of Mike Doughty - I Hear the Bells (w/Lyrics)

Big John Greer-We Wanna See Santa Do the Mambo. From a Rhino Records collection Hipster’s Holiday. Original release date of the song was 1954. Oh but you do want to see Santa do the mambo. Trust me.

Video of John Greer - we wanna see santa do the mambo

Loreena McKennitt-God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman. An exotic version. No cowbells. But tabla.

Video of Loreena McKennitt - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (lyrics)

Merry Christmas Everybody!