Hot Stove Cool Music Just Got Cooler

Hot Stove Cool Music returns to Metro on Friday, June 7th with a very special surprise headliner. Sure it would be easier if we could tell you who the special guest is, but the Grammy Award winner may be playing elsewhere in the next month so the charitable appearance must be on the down low.

We do know that Theo Epstein and Len Kasper’s band, The Chicago All-Stars, will feature various members of Poi Dog Pondering, Local H, Split Single, Tributosaurus and many more to go toe to toe with The Boston All-Stars anchored by Hall of Fame writer Peter Gammons and ball players Bernie Williams and Jake Peavy.

But perhaps my favorite portion of these festivities will be when Band of their Own (as in “A League of their Own”) takes the stage. This ensemble will showcase

Debbi Peterson of The Bangles

Gail Greenwood of Belly

Freda Love Smith of Blake Babies

Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo

Nora O’Connor of The Flat Five

Jenny Dee of Jenny Dee and the Delinquents.

And Chicago songbird Jennifer Hall.

A super group for a super evening of rock and roll.

I'll see you Friday night June 7. Tickets may still be available https://metrochicago.com/

This charity concert benefits

www.familyreach.org

www.ccchoir.org