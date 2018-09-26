from the Lin's Bin files:

Jonathan Insley asks

“Is it better to have loved and lost, or to have never loved at all?”

Love is as deep as the lake.

And as sweet as a summer breeze.

“Love is a rose but you better not pick it

It only grows when it's on the vine”

Neil Young

Is it better to have loved and lost?

This is a question I have circled like a panther circles an anaconda. Why?

Because love is a many-tentacled beast

and its entanglements are the masterpieces of tragedy and comedy.

The joy of first love is tempered by the flux of affections.

Should we never have loved at all?

This is a question about love, but it’s also a question about experience.

There are those who seek enlightenment by denying all attachments to our material world.

This is a mind cleared of tears and blood and pain; but to most of us, this is not life but an absence of life, a subjugation of what it means to be alive and human.

What life experiences should we be denied? Would you have given up parenthood in anticipation of sleepless nights and worry?

These are hard decisions.

Can anyone afford to face life this way? Never try because there is the chance you won’t succeed.

Avoid challenges in all things.

Resist the urge to take the field, you may not win the game.

There is one undeniable truth in the course of human interaction.

“Love hurts.”

Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris (B. Bryant)

We bruise. We heal. We break. We mend. But should we give up?

Deny all actions that make no promises and you forsake the moments of purest joy.

When you are left alone and the absence of the one you loved makes the hard times the hardest you’ve ever faced, do you wish you had never felt the grass on your back, the finger softly on the bridge of your nose. Do we no longer cherish memories once they cannot be retrieved?

“It's knowing that this can't go on forever

Likely one of us will have to spend some days alone

Maybe we'll get forty years together

But one day I'll be gone

One day you'll be gone.”

Jason Isbell-Vampires

Should we never have loved at all? Should we learn and love no more. This is the sort of rhetoric that ignores our inexorable fate. That we were born to love. And neither reason nor discipline can help us when our hearts fill up and leap like dolphins in the wake.

“You can’t resist it-no you can’t resist it when it happens to you”

Lyle Lovett.

To never have loved at all is a fate of the damned. Love early. Love often. Love always.

