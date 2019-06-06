Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer

Netflix special tapings happen June 12 at Park West

June 6, 2019
Lin Brehmer
Features

Just Jeff Garlin from The Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm stopping by to alphabetize the CDs ...

He’s got two shows at Park West Wednesday June 12 at 7 & 9:30pm for his Netflix special that’ll be releasing in the coming months.  Tickets available right here.

Jeff Garlin

