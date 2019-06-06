Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer
Netflix special tapings happen June 12 at Park West
June 6, 2019
Just Jeff Garlin from The Goldbergs and Curb Your Enthusiasm stopping by to alphabetize the CDs ...
He’s got two shows at Park West Wednesday June 12 at 7 & 9:30pm for his Netflix special that’ll be releasing in the coming months. Tickets available right here.
