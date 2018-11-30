Keith Richards Interview: Lin Talks To The Coolest Guitarist In The Business

The myth is flash and bone. Keith Richards."The human riff." Keef. He walks the stage like a benevolent pirate. His laugh crackles and rumbles like a mine about to cave. His autobiography is so improbable that 500 years from now, people will believe it was a novel.

In the spirit of scientific curiousity, I once asked my doctor, "What about Keith Richards?" My doctor replied, "He is the exception to the rule."

And through it all, Keith Richards remains one of the most pleasant beings you'll ever meet. When Marty Lennartz interviewed him a few years ago, he asked Keith, "How ya doin?"

Keith replied, "Cool...cool...as usual."

I interviewed Keith Richards last week. He was cool. As usual.