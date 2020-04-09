Lin Brehmer's Shelter In Place Playlist
What do we want from a comfort playlist in April 2020? Some humor? Some Encouragement? Some Inspiration? Or do we need all three?
I once observed that Ray Davies has written a song for every occasion.
The Kinks - Better Things
“Here's wishing you the bluest sky/And hoping something better comes tomorrow/Hoping all the verses rhyme/And the very best of choruses, too/Follow all the doubt and sadness/I know that better things are on the way”
Bob Marley - Three Little Birds
A song where the refrain “'Cause every little thing gonna be alright” makes you feel like it will.
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole - Somewhere Over the Rainbow/ What a Wonderful World.
A medley with voice and ukulele of two of the most iconic compostions of the 20th century.
The Lone Bellow - Count on Me
A new song about how people look to other people
“You can count on me, if I can count on you.”
The Youngbloods - Get Together
“Smile on your brother/Everybody get together/Try to love one another right now.”
The Call - Let the Day Begin
From the late prophetic songwriter Michael Been
“Here's to the doctors and their healing work/Here's to the loved ones in their care/Here's to the strangers on the streets tonight/Here's to the lonely everywhere”
David Bowie - Heroes
For the ones who don’t wear capes.
The The - This is the Day
A reassuring message about how today your life will surely change. For the better.
John Prine - Dear Abby
One of America’s greatest songwriters with a song for when you need advice and a laugh.
The Beatles - Golden Slumbers Medley
A perfect song for all times.