Lin Is On Ravinia TV Friday Night

We’re all missing gathering together on the Lawn at Ravinia this summer for great music and time with family and friends. Ravinia has been helping fill the void with RaviniaTV, a weekly variety show featuring musical performances, instructional videos, and more. Friday, August 7th in a special episode commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Janis Joplin’s last Chicago area performance at Ravinia on August 5th, 1970, Lin Brehmer shares his top 5 members of the 27 club and the songs that form their legacy.



Tune in Friday night at 7pm CDT on Ravinia's YouTube channel and Facebook page.