Tips for Lollapalooza 2018

Lin’s Lolla 2018 Survival Tips

Lollapalooza is a trip, a voyage into uncharted musical territory. And like any excursion, you must pass through state of the art security.

Metal detectors. Bag checks. They will even reject your knapsack. Fanny packs (I don’t like saying that and I certainly don’t like wearing them) and those draw string backpacks are OK.

I guess we shouldn’t complain about the updated water policy. No factory sealed water bottles will be allowed. You can bring an empty refillable water container (not glass). Should cut down on the mountains of plastic water bottles that grow at music festivals like newborn volcanos.

What about sunscreen? Some of us, to borrow a phrase, don’t tan; we stroke. Aerosol sunscreen is forbidden at ballparks and at music festivals. So stop bringing them.

This is new and a pain in the ass. You must have 'factory sealed' sunscreen. I don't even want to know what people try to smuggle inside tubes of sunscreen. Don't we all have enough half-used tubes of sunscreen around the house? Does this mean you need a new tube of sunscreen for every day of Lolla? I guess so. Or find those single use packets of sunscreen.

Some of the more obvious restrictions are all here for you: https://www.lollapalooza.com/information/

You can wear sandals, but people will step on your toes and in the inevitable event of mud, sandals are not your friend.

You can turn your wristband into a credit card. It’s a very modern thing to do.

If you’re overage or underage, don’t drink to excess. When you’re in the emergency room, you tend to miss the coolest bands.

Watching an unknown band in the shade is better than a past their prime well-known band in direct sunlight.

How about Lollapalooza with kids? I mean there is a stage devoted exclusively to Kidzapalooza and a tag a kid booth to help find your kid if you lose him.

Don’t lose your kid.

Q Brothers on Sunday at 1:30pm and Justin Roberts on Sunday at 5pm should be fun for the whole family.

You should calculate that the concert endurance of kids is about 10% of your own. Plan accordingly.

If you get tired, you are allowed to go home whenever you want. You don’t win anything for being the last one there.

To get close to a band you really want to see, get to that stage before the band that’s playing before the band you want to see hits the stage. Or you’ll be amazed how close you can get if you’re willing to watch from the far left or the far right. Consider the audience. Some bands attract bad dancers. Some bands are inexplicably undiscovered.

See Ellie of Wolf Alice below crowd surfing on my head in 2016.

Staying cool is better than looking cool.

And when all the cell phones fail and you can’t find your friends, don’t be afraid to wander and stumble upon a revelation.

Lin’s Wins

Friday

Parquet Courts at Bud Light Stage 2:45pm

Exquisitely guitar-based post-modern rock music

Video of Parquet Courts - &quot;Stoned and Starving&quot; - Pitchfork Music Festival 2013

Saturday

St. Vincent at Bud Light Stage 6:45pm

She is simply not to be missed. Ever.

Video of St. Vincent - &quot;Los Ageless&quot; (Official Video)

Sunday

The best back to back to back of the weekend for XRT listeners.

Manchester Orchestra at Lake Shore Stage 5:30pm

Portugal the Man at Grant Park Stage 6:30

Jack White at Grant Park Stage 8:30

It's Lollapalooza weekend and it's great to be alive.