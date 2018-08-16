Hanging with Eddie

How many memories of Pearl Jam in Chicago do we have?

Were you at their first live show at the Metro when they opened for Soul Asylum and the Jayhawks? Or the March 1992 show when Smashing Pumpkins joined them for the encore?

Me neither.

Eddie and I have crossed paths a number of times over the years. Backstage at House of Blues when he opened for Pete Townshend for a charity concert.

I stood near him at the Springsteen show at The United Center in 2002 before I realized that he was going to join Bruce and the E Street Band to sing "My Hometown."

Eddie Vedder has been extremely generous at Chicago charity events. He was the special guest at the Hot Stove Cool Music concerts in 2015 and 2016 and has donated autographed guitars every year since. Usually, when a singer of that stature sings as a special surprise guest, you're happy to hear a song or two. Both years he played with the Chicago and Boston All-Stars for close to an hour. In 2015 he coaxed a sizeable Cubs contingent including Joe Maddon on stage to sing "All the Way."

Here's what I've learned. Eddie Vedder loves to play. Whether it's joining Expo '76 at a Hot Stove Pre-Party in 2016 at the Corinthian Yacht Club at Montrose Harbor or joining strangers in the street. Last year after a Cub game, I came across Manny Miller and Jack McKee busking in the street. An onlooker said that Eddie Vedder was on the roof of nearby Murphy's. I suggested that the duo play a Who song. "Eddie is kind of a Who freak," I said. Sure enough The Who cover caught Eddie's attention and he came to the edge of the roof and gave the guys a thumbs up. I went home and found out later that Eddie Vedder had come down from the roof and joined the musicians to play a few tunes. Manny and Jack came away with an unforgettable moment.

In 2013, Pearl Jam played Wrigley Field for the first time. A massive storm forced evacuations and a two hour rain delay. When the show resumed, Eddie came out with an acoustic guitar and told the story of meeting Ernie Banks for the first time.It was on Ernie's birthday and after learning what Eddie did for a living, Ernie said, "The Cubs need a song."

Eddie told the audience, "When Ernie Banks asks you to do something special on his birthday, you do it."

"All the Way" became a rain-soaked singalong with Ernie Banks and all of you. And then Pearl Jam played into the wee hours. As they do.

We hope you get the chance to catch the 2018 Pearl Jam visit to Wrigley Field August 18th and 20th.

It'll be good for your jubilation.