Swinging with the Hammer of the Gods: Robert Plant Linterview

Remember. There was a time when even Robert Plant got no respect.

October 10, 2018
Lin Brehmer
Features
October 1st, 2014, we were ushered into a private room at City Winery Chicago. 40 XRT listeners had been selected at random to join Robert Plant and me for a very special and intimate conversation.

The album Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar had been released September 8, 2014.

In a wide-ranging interview, Robert talked expansively about the death of the music industry, the humiliations Led Zeppelin suffered at the Ambassador East and at The Checkerboard Lounge.

Led Zeppelin is our Friday Feature. Listen to these clips from 2014 and remember; there was a time when even Robert Plant got no respect.

 

Led Zeppelin
Robert Plant
Friday Feature
City Winery Chicago

