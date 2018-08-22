Songs by the Original Artists Who Made Clapton Famous

Eric Clapton. The many facets of his career shimmer through the history of rock and roll. The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominoes and so on. You'll hear all of these as we feature Eric Clapton and Friends on Friday. Some of his most beloved hits are songs that were originally written and recorded by others. In a special symbiosis, these are recordings that furthered Eric Clapton's legacy while encouraging Clapton's many fans to discover the original songwriters.

I Shot the Sheriff- This was Eric Clapton's only number one single. He had to be convinced to record it because he thought he couldn't do Bob Marley's original 1973 verison justice. Bob Marley, however, experienced the Clapton bump. Marley's career was enhanced by the curiosity surrounding this massive hit.

Video of Bob Marley - I Shot The Sheriff

Cocaine- J.J. Cale was an enduring inspiration to Eric Clapton and this was only one of several Cale songs that Eric Clapton recorded to wide acclaim. Later in their careers, they teamed up for some duet albums. I'll never forget playing J.J. Cale's original version in my early radio days and getting angry phone calls (long before angry tweets and facebook posts) claiming I was glorifying drug use. I would wearily explain that the song was an anti-drug song, but I was sure there would be other rock songs they would hear that were not so anti.

Video of Cocaine

Riding with the King- The title track from John Hiatt's album that featured that tricked out motorcycle owned by Elvis Costello's old manager. John Hiatt told us how Eric Clapton called him and politely asked if he and B.B. King could record this song. A tip for the kids: when Eric Clapton asks if he can record your song, you say YES. Some of Hiatt's sharpest and most evocative lyrics are given the E.C.B.B. makeover. The John Hiatt original remains among my favorite sides by anyone. If you'd like to hear this song live, head out to Ravinia on August 30th to catch John Hiatt and Sonny Landreth take you on one sweet musical ride.