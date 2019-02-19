The Lin's Bin Files:

Bruce of Highland, Indiana asked, “Why is stepping on Legos more painful than anything else?

The features that make Legos an enduring fascination are the same features that make Legos left out in a darkened hallway seem like a form of domestic terrorism.

There is no good way to step on Legos in bare feet. There is no smooth or soft corner. If we really wanted to dominate our enemies we would suspend the use of drone missiles and infiltrate the enemy’s corridors of power with Legos. But we must forgive Legos their uncanny capacity for inflicting pain.

Why?

Because Lego is the greatest toy that has ever been invented.

When I was young, Legos seemed pretty basic. Warehouse. Blockhouse. Gas Station with petrol pump. But even back in the 60’s there were Lego locomotives and trains that hooked up to batteries. I only discovered the Lego trains sets when my son was young and just between you and me, they are awesome.

Photo by C. Chouinard

Do you know how ever couple years every essential accessory of your life gets updated and everything associated with it immediately becomes incompatible? Hey, the new iphone looks great, but you don’t really think you can use an 18 month old power cable, do you?

The Legos your grandfather had in the 50’s work with the very latest Lego basketball court or palace.

The packages get more complicated. The shapes are more varied. They can be insanely difficult. Remember if your kid is not ready to assemble the Millenium Falcon, you will be no help.

Photo by C. Chouinard

Legos are one of those markers on the way to adulthood and independence.

Those interlocking plastic bricks. Sprawled on the carpet with your kid. Castles. Hockey Rinks. And spaceships of your own design. It was something we did with our hands with only our imagination as a boundary. One December you buy a Starfighter as a gift for the holidays and somewhere between winter and spring, you’ll notice that the new box of Legos was never opened.

And just like that you know something has changed forever. That singular absorption has shifted. He’s not a kid anymore. There are new pursuits. Do we concede nothing is forever? Not even Legos? But Legos always return. One day your son or your daughter will surround themselves with Legos and with someone very young who can show them how it’s done.

