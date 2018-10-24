Why Is Live Music Better?

Why is music better live?"

Because you are there.

Because expectations built on a performance in a recording studio cannot accommodate what happens to a rock n roll song in the hands of dangerous men.

Because when the fiery underworld disgorges one of its own to walk the earth for only a brief time and pound the drums, you should be advised to pay tribute.

Video of The Who - Magic Bus - Live At Leeds HQ

Why? Live at Leeds. That’s why.

Because that Jumpin’ Jack Flash 45 you bought at the 5 and dime wore out your record player.

But it could not prepare you for this

Video of The Rolling Stones - Jumpin&#039; Jack Flash

Why is music better live? Because sometimes you have to see her to believe her.

Video of Ike &amp; Tina Turner - Proud Mary | 1971

Because we feel the power when “Sweet Jane” in the studio becomes a Rock and Roll Animal.

Video of Lou Reed - Sweet Jane (live), off Rock N Roll Animal

Why is music better live?

Because a song that first impressed us with its anthemic bombast can grace a stage stripped of all distractions and become something so personal that you finally understand the excruciating depth of that song’s meaning.

Because the best bands were never meant to make music in a tidy room where the wrong questions are being asked.

What’s the single?

Is the lead track gonna be short enough?

Do they need that guitar solo?

Yeah, they’ll be needing the guitar solo.

Why is music better live?

Because at its essence, a concert is tribal. Because some bands start making sense only when we see their fully realized vision on stage.

Our heartbeat surrenders to the rhythm section

Songs we guarded jealously as our own become something we share. Something we share and remember.

Maybe there’s a vocal we hear and truly appreciate for the first time.

Maybe there’s a choir where there was no choir before

Why is music better live?

Would you rather watch a stallion circling a split rail pen?

Or would you rather watch what happens when he jumps the fence?